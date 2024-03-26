Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 690,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,359 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $33,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 11.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

UL opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.75. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

