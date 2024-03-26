Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,055 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.0% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Phillips 66 worth $363,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.69.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $161.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock worth $6,474,602 over the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

