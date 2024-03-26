Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 64,297 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $332,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $8,894,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $160.01 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

