Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $278,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of DVN opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

