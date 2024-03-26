Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.08.

OLLI stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.93 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

