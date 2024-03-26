NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.