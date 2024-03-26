nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $116,908,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in nVent Electric by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVT stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

