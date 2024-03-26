Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($8.10) Per Share

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($8.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.09). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBR. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

NBR opened at $88.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $833.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.33. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $71.42 and a 12-month high of $141.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $15,392,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $2,673,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

