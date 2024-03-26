Myecfo LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Myecfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
