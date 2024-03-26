Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $42.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 89.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

