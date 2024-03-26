Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $669.37 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $683.36 and its 200-day moving average is $578.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,421 shares in the company, valued at $124,011,616.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,063 shares of company stock worth $98,068,024. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

