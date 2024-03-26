MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

INKT stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INKT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 159.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 83,000.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

