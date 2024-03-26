Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Medpace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $402.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.66. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $419.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

