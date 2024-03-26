LVW Advisors LLC Buys 682 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $258.50 and a one year high of $974.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $743.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

