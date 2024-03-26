Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) versus True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Financial Survey

True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for True Nature and Lantronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get True Nature alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A Lantronix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lantronix has a consensus price target of $9.20, indicating a potential upside of 170.59%. Given Lantronix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lantronix is more favorable than True Nature.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Nature N/A N/A -13,987.90% Lantronix -6.67% -11.89% -6.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares True Nature and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.4% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of True Nature shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Lantronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Nature and Lantronix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Nature N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A Lantronix $131.19 million 0.97 -$8.98 million ($0.25) -13.60

True Nature has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantronix.

Volatility & Risk

True Nature has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantronix has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About True Nature

(Get Free Report)

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc. provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login. It also offers telematics devices, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management; network switches, media converters, power over ethernet, NICS and optical SFPs, system on modules, and development kits; and services for mechanical, hardware, and software engineering for camera, audio, and artificial intelligence/machine learning development. In addition, the company provides console management, power management, and IP connected keyboard-video-mouse products that offers remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, branch offices, remote sites, and server rooms; and hardware engineering, software engineering, and mechanical engineering, rapid prototyping and quality assurance engineering services. Lantronix, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for True Nature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True Nature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.