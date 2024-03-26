JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Acquires 1,063 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $562.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

