JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,294,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $730,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $194.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $200.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

