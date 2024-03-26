Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,833,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,476,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,633 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.22 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $374.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average of $156.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

