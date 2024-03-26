JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JKS stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.