Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,526 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 4.31. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $58.69.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

