iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.56.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.