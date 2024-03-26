iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,242,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.63.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
