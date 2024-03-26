Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a research note issued on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDN

Intellicheck Trading Up 28.1 %

NYSE IDN opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellicheck by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 10.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Intellicheck by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.