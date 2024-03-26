InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Head to Head Contrast

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares InspireMD and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -320.97% -55.71% -46.53% BrainsWay -13.20% -10.05% -6.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $6.20 million 8.74 -$19.92 million ($1.08) -2.14 BrainsWay $31.78 million 2.84 -$4.20 million ($0.13) -41.77

Analyst Recommendations

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InspireMD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InspireMD and BrainsWay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67

InspireMD currently has a consensus target price of $4.85, indicating a potential upside of 109.96%. BrainsWay has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.91%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Volatility & Risk

InspireMD has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of InspireMD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BrainsWay beats InspireMD on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

