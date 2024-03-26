Insight Folios Inc Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Insight Folios Inc decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

