HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $177,000 Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46.

