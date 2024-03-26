Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Genpact in a report released on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Genpact Price Performance

G opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

