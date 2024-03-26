FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nutanix, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutanix in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Nutanix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutanix’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -176.72 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,622,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nutanix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Nutanix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 477,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,477 shares of company stock worth $4,836,249. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.