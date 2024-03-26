FY2024 EPS Estimates for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Raised by Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Forte Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.
Forte Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %
FBRX opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.48. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
