FY2024 EPS Estimates for Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Raised by Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Forte Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). The consensus estimate for Forte Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share.

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 1.4 %

FBRX opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.48. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

About Forte Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forte Biosciences by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

