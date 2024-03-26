FY2024 EPS Estimates for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Boosted by William Blair

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for AAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAR’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $59.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AAR by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 190,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AAR by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in AAR by 39.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

