FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Global Indemnity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Global Indemnity Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Global Indemnity Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBLI opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $393.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.46. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

