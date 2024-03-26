Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $25.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRSH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $446,741.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $446,741.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $105,009.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,294.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 462,467 shares of company stock worth $9,483,143 over the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 373.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $18.23 on Friday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

