Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

