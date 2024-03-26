Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 65,564 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65,564 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 40,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 277,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.07 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.74 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

