Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NIKE, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $93.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $818,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

