ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.69 Average PT from Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.54.

ECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of ECN opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.50. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market cap of C$503.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

