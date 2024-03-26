D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 484,058 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.82% of D.R. Horton worth $412,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $159.78 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $162.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.