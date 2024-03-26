CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CDW by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CDW by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $253.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day moving average is $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

