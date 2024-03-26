CVA Family Office LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $510,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $188,566,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $107,779,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

