CVA Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 855 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Several analysts have commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

