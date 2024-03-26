CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $8,077,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,096,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CP. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

