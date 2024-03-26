CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 37 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,626.94 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,574.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,306.96.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total value of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

