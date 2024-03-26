Cowa LLC Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.23. The firm has a market cap of $127.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.