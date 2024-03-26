Contrasting Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pagaya Technologies and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Walker & Dunlop 0 2 1 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $38.42, indicating a potential upside of 265.87%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $117.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.84, meaning that its share price is 584% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $812.05 million 0.76 -$128.44 million ($2.16) -4.86 Walker & Dunlop $1.05 billion 3.02 $107.36 million $3.18 29.75

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -16.22% -7.91% -4.64% Walker & Dunlop 10.18% 9.15% 3.59%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Pagaya Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides multifamily appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the LIHTC sector and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

