Comparing Alvotech (ALVO) and Its Peers

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) is one of 283 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Alvotech to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Alvotech has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech -967.97% N/A -68.36% Alvotech Competitors -3,982.59% -166.36% -44.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alvotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alvotech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $93.38 million -$551.73 million -5.46 Alvotech Competitors $584.45 million -$31.29 million 7.36

Alvotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alvotech. Alvotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alvotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alvotech Competitors 1444 4605 11827 197 2.60

Alvotech currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.55%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 100.70%. Given Alvotech’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alvotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Alvotech peers beat Alvotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alvotech

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. It also offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an immunology product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an oncology product. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.