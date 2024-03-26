CarMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.94. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,929 shares of company stock worth $3,516,501. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CarMax by 1,081.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

