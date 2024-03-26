Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$95.00 to C$105.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$102.70 and last traded at C$102.36, with a volume of 785572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$100.79.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.65.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNQ

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. In related news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total transaction of C$23,993,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 13,250 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.32, for a total transaction of C$1,355,779.75. Insiders sold 647,999 shares of company stock valued at $60,737,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.3588277 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 51.54%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.