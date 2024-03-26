Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Stock Up 1.1 %

WHD stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

