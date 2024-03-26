Brokerages Set Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price at $48.44

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.13.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

