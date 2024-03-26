Brokerages Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) PT at $183.78

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

BATS:CBOE opened at $179.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

